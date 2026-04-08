Innovative Spin on 'Selfie with Daughter': Sunil Jaglan Launches AI Campaign

Sunil Jaglan, the visionary behind the renowned 'Selfie with Daughter' campaign, has launched a new initiative titled 'AI Selfie with Daughter'. This project uses artificial intelligence to strengthen emotional connections between parents and daughters.

Drawing from the original campaign's global success, Jaglan emphasizes that the initiative's goal is to foster a culture of appreciation for daughters. Participants can create virtual daughter images through AI tools and take 'selfies' that symbolize their emotional bond.

The campaign promotes vital social changes, advocating for the education and rights of girls while combatting harmful practices. Entries can be submitted on the platform selfiewithdaughter.org, with outstanding submissions being recognized on June 9.