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Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire

Iran announces a temporary opening of the Strait of Hormuz during a two-week ceasefire with the U.S., allowing 3,000 ships to pass. The full reopening depends on upcoming peace talks. Tehran considers transit fees while seeking guarantees from China and Russia to prevent future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:51 IST
Navigating Peace: Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz Amid Ceasefire
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Iran has agreed to allow naval passage through the strategic Strait of Hormuz during a two-week ceasefire, according to a senior diplomat. This temporary measure allows for the movement of 3,000 waiting ships, pending the outcome of peace discussions with the United States.

The possibility of fully reopening the critical maritime corridor hinges on negotiations, with Tehran eyeing potential transit fees akin to other global straits. Historically, Iran has managed the strait without charge, but now seeks recognition for its role in ensuring safe passage.

Iran desires solid guarantees from China and Russia to ensure the U.S. does not resume hostilities post-ceasefire. China has expressed a commitment to facilitating dialogue and continuing to de-escalate tensions.

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