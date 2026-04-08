Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives

In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from a firecracker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh district has risen to four, according to police reports.

The explosion took place while firecrackers were being prepared in Korada village under Nuagaon police limits. A total of six individuals, including a minor boy, sustained serious injuries due to the blast.

Authorities have registered a case and arrested four people for their suspected involvement in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers. The incident has raised safety concerns and prompted calls for stricter regulations.