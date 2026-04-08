Tragedy in Odisha: Fatal Firecracker Blast Claims Lives
A firecracker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh district resulted in the deaths of four individuals, with six others injured. The incident occurred while preparing the firecrackers. Police have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in the illegal production of firecrackers. Investigations are underway to prevent future tragedies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the death toll from a firecracker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh district has risen to four, according to police reports.
The explosion took place while firecrackers were being prepared in Korada village under Nuagaon police limits. A total of six individuals, including a minor boy, sustained serious injuries due to the blast.
Authorities have registered a case and arrested four people for their suspected involvement in the illegal manufacture of firecrackers. The incident has raised safety concerns and prompted calls for stricter regulations.
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- firecracker
- explosion
- Odisha
- Nayagarh
- injuries
- illegal
- manufacture
- arrests
- police
- blast
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