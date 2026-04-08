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Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls

A major search operation has been launched to find a class 10 student from Kerala, Kumari Shrinanda, who went missing at Manikyadhara Falls. Despite the challenging terrain, authorities are hopeful. The effort, supported by Karnataka's Forest Department, continues with thermal drones and disaster teams augmenting the search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chikkamagaluru | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:51 IST
Search Operation Underway for Missing Kerala Student at Manikyadhara Falls
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A massive search operation is underway for Kumari Shrinanda, a class 10 student from Kerala who went missing while visiting Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona hill range during a family outing. The student disappeared from the group Tuesday evening, prompting a search by her family that lasted until nightfall.

Police and forest department personnel, utilizing thermal drones, began a more extensive search effort in the densely vegetated and challenging terrain of the area, with the operation continuing through the night. A senior police officer overseeing the search indicated optimism due to the site's usually crowded nature.

The initiative has garnered the support of Karnataka's Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, who instructed immediate deployment of trained personnel and modern equipment. Coordination with local authorities is in place to leverage resources effectively to locate the girl, paralleling efforts witnessed in a similar recent case in the Kodagu district.

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