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Exploring Contradictions: The Symbolic Worlds of Somya Satsangi

Somya Satsangi's artwork blends personal symbols and metaphors to depict a dialogue between inner turmoil and external environments. Her paintings explore themes of loneliness, discovery, and paradox, reflecting experiences from her childhood and internal landscapes. The upcoming exhibition showcases these profound settings and juxtapositions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-04-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 16:18 IST
Exploring Contradictions: The Symbolic Worlds of Somya Satsangi
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  • United States

Somya Satsangi's artistic journey is vividly inspired by a childhood infused with literature and art, weaving symbols and metaphors into her paintings that capture perpetual moments. Her art features recurrent motifs of birds, animals, and expansive environments, reflecting themes of internal conflict and external perception.

Satsangi's work reveals 'communion without community', presenting vast spaces as catalysts for both isolation and self-discovery. The paradoxical state of freedom and entrapment manifests through motifs like clothed animals and women on dead trees, illustrating nature's unease under human influence.

The exhibition, showcasing Satsangi's work, will be inaugurated by distinguished figures including Rajeev Sethi and Saurabh Srivastava, and encompass a talk by Mira Gupta on April 18th, emphasizing the intersection of art, heritage, and digital narration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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