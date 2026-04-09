Arunachal CM Rallies Assam Voters for Crucial Elections
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls on Assam voters, especially youth and women, to actively engage in ongoing assembly elections. Stressing the power of each vote, Khandu emphasizes the role of citizens in shaping the state's future and reinforcing democracy. With 722 candidates vying for 126 seats, stakes are high in Assam's political landscape.
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- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has made a fervent appeal to the people of Assam, urging them to actively participate in the ongoing assembly elections. Emphasizing the transformative power of each vote, he encouraged young people and women, in particular, to confidently engage in this democratic process.
As polling commenced for 126 assembly constituencies, Khandu expressed hopes that citizens would seize the opportunity to influence the state's future. The elections, crucial for both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party seeking a third consecutive term and the Congress aiming for a comeback, involve an electorate of 2.50 crore voters.
High-profile candidates, including incumbent Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, are among the 722 contenders. The elections, which began at 7 am and continue until 5 pm, feature significant public interest, with substantial participation anticipated across the state's 31,490 polling stations.
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- Arunachal
- Assam
- elections
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- Pema Khandu
- democracy
- BJP
- Congress
- candidates
- voting
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