Empowering Change: Women's Reservation as a Milestone in Democracy

In a bold move towards gender equality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the significance of the proposed amendments to the Women Reservation Act, urging all Members of Parliament to support the changes. These amendments aim to increase women's representation in India's political landscape substantially.

According to the Prime Minister, the changes are more than legislative; they symbolize the aspirations of millions across the nation. The initiative seeks to ensure that the 2029 general elections and subsequent state assembly elections are conducted with reserved seats for women, aligning with India's enduring commitment to inclusivity and progress.

The amendments, set to be debated in a special Parliament session, will facilitate an increase in Lok Sabha seats and grant 33 per cent reservation to women. Modi calls for unity in this historic step, emphasizing that gender representation is crucial for a vibrant, democratic society.