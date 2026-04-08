A Star-Studded Showbiz Week: From 'The Testaments' to Pershing's Bold Move

This week in entertainment, Hulu's new series 'The Testaments' has captured hearts by focusing on the resilience and friendships of young girls navigating the dystopian world of Gilead. According to actor Lucy Halliday, who stars in the series, these bonds are central to the show's emotional impact and narrative success.

In film news, Keanu Reeves stars in the dark comedy 'Outcome,' where he plays a Hollywood icon whose career is on the line after a potential scandal is unearthed. Joining him in this cinematic venture are Cameron Diaz and Jonah Hill, with Hill taking on dual roles as director and co-writer.

On the business front, Bill Ackman's Pershing Square caused a stir by proposing a $64 billion acquisition of Universal Music Group, aiming to shift the company's listing to New York. Meanwhile, Netflix ventured into gaming with 'Playground,' though it's unclear if this new offering will boost their growth significantly, given the strong competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)