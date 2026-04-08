Ladakh Unveils Digital Portals to Boost Tourism and Culture

The union territory of Ladakh has taken a significant step towards boosting its tourism segment by launching official digital portals dedicated to its cultural heritage and tourism potential. Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena spearheaded this initiative, unveiling the websites at the Lt Governor's Secretariat alongside local religious leaders and government officials.

The portals aim to enhance Ladakh's global spiritual and cultural presence, offering tourists reliable and updated insights into the region's numerous attractions. From comprehensive tourist information to detailed cultural, spiritual, and adventure tourism offerings, the websites cater to a global audience with AI-powered customizable travel planning tools.

In a progressive move to ease business operations, the administration has streamlined the registration process for hospitality providers, reducing required documentation while extending validity periods. This aligns with the broader mission of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance', promoting sustainable and inclusive developments that benefit local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)