Erica Schwartz Tapped for CDC Leadership Amid Shakeups

The White House is reportedly considering appointing Erica Schwartz, a former navy physician and deputy U.S. surgeon general, as the new leader of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to sources cited by the Washington Post. Schwartz potentially stepping into this leadership role comes amid significant shifts within the organization.

Sean Slovenski, a former executive at Walmart, is anticipated to assume the deputy role under Schwartz, pending approval. These developments unfold as leadership changes have become frequent since Trump ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez last August. Her removal was reportedly linked to her disagreements over vaccine policy reforms introduced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Jim O'Neill, previously holding both the acting CDC director and HHS deputy secretary roles, was succeeded by NIH director Jay Bhattacharya but left these positions in February to take up a role at the National Science Foundation. Additional candidates for senior CDC positions include Texas health commissioner Jen Shuford and FDA official Sara Brenner, as reported by Dan Diamond on X.