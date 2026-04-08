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Prioritizing Peace Over Security: UNAOC Representative's Call at Jamia Millia Islamia

UNAOC High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos emphasized prioritizing peace over security-centric approaches during a visit to Jamia Millia Islamia. Advocating for intercultural dialogue and youth engagement, he highlighted the role of universities in fostering global citizenship and addressed global issues like climate change, AI challenges, and ethical development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:13 IST
Prioritizing Peace Over Security: UNAOC Representative's Call at Jamia Millia Islamia
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During a visit to Jamia Millia Islamia, UNAOC High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos underscored the necessity of prioritizing peace over security-focused strategies. He stated that sustainable security can only be achieved through peaceful means.

Addressing faculty and officials, Moratinos highlighted the essential role of universities in cultivating responsible global citizens and emphasized the importance of intercultural dialogue and youth participation in building bridges across cultures.

He also pointed out the importance of cooperation and responsible technological advancement in tackling global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence, especially in light of ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

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