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Karnataka's Push for Safer Trekking: New SOP and App Development

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has called for a new trekking safety standard operating procedure (SOP) to serve nationally. This follows recent incidents in local forests. Plans include making tracking apps mandatory for trekkers and enhancing communication tools for nature guides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:31 IST
Karnataka's Push for Safer Trekking: New SOP and App Development
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Karnataka's Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, has instructed officials to draft a standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking safety, which aims to set a national standard. This measure follows incidents, including one involving a missing woman in Tadiandamol forest and another concerning a minor girl in the Chandradrona hills.

The minister proposed that mobile apps, similar to the 'e-Gastu' or 'MStripes,' be mandatorily used by trekkers for tracking purposes. This technology could significantly aid in locating individuals who might stray from designated trails.

Additionally, Khandre emphasized equipping nature guides with wireless communication devices to ensure effective coordination and safety assurance for trekking groups. The minister underscored the importance of accountability among guides for the groups they lead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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