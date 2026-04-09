Rahul Gandhi Vows Reform for Central Armed Police Forces Personnel
Rahul Gandhi of Congress pledges to revamp the system excluding Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from leadership roles. Speaking on CRPF Valour Day, he promises to end discriminatory practices and ensure CAPF rights and privileges, asserting the need for internal leadership based on experience and strategic insight.
- Country:
- India
In a strong statement on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pledged that his party would overhaul the discriminatory system marginalizing Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel from leadership roles once they come to power.
On the occasion of CRPF Valour Day, Gandhi emphasized the importance of promoting CAPF personnel to leadership positions within their own Force. He believes they possess the necessary training, experience, and strategic insight critical to national security.
Despite their invaluable service, CAPF personnel remain excluded from leadership due to external leadership appointments, undermining their morale. Gandhi stated that upon forming the government, his party aims to dismantle these systemic barriers and ensure CAPF personnel receive their due rights and privileges.
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