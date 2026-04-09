Left Menu

Modi Rallies for Change in Bengal - A Vision of Trust and Progress

During a rally in Haldia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Mamata Banerjee government for allegedly hindering Bengal's progress. He urged voters to elect the BJP to bring trust, accountability, and development. Modi promised reforms, including the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission and tackling corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldia | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:27 IST
Modi Rallies for Change in Bengal - A Vision of Trust and Progress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal during a rally in Haldia, urging voters to replace the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls. Addressing the gathered crowd, Modi accused the TMC of drawing Bengal backwards and detailed six pledges the BJP would uphold if elected.

Among these, he highlighted the BJP's commitment to replacing the 'fear-based' TMC governance with a 'trust-based' administration, asserting that government officials would be held accountable to the public. Modi also promised to revisit corruption cases allegedly suppressed by the TMC and vowed to make state facilities accessible to genuine citizens.

Further, Modi criticized the TMC for stifling youth opportunities and employing religious-based reservation policies for electoral gains. He emphasized the need for a 'double-engine government' in Bengal to align with central efforts and boost industrial and fisheries development, reassuring that a shift to BJP rule would foster an environment conducive to investment and growth in the state.

TRENDING

1
Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

Airlines Navigate Turbulent Fuel Costs with Strategic Hedging

 Global
2
TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

TAP's Resilience Amidst Challenges: A Forecast for the Future

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal

 India
4
India's Strategic Maneuvering in Global Tides: Leadership and Innovation in Telecom

India's Strategic Maneuvering in Global Tides: Leadership and Innovation in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026