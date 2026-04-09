Modi Rallies for Change in Bengal - A Vision of Trust and Progress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal during a rally in Haldia, urging voters to replace the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with the BJP in the forthcoming assembly polls. Addressing the gathered crowd, Modi accused the TMC of drawing Bengal backwards and detailed six pledges the BJP would uphold if elected.

Among these, he highlighted the BJP's commitment to replacing the 'fear-based' TMC governance with a 'trust-based' administration, asserting that government officials would be held accountable to the public. Modi also promised to revisit corruption cases allegedly suppressed by the TMC and vowed to make state facilities accessible to genuine citizens.

Further, Modi criticized the TMC for stifling youth opportunities and employing religious-based reservation policies for electoral gains. He emphasized the need for a 'double-engine government' in Bengal to align with central efforts and boost industrial and fisheries development, reassuring that a shift to BJP rule would foster an environment conducive to investment and growth in the state.