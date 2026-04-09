Rajasthan Governor Highlights Spiritual Significance of Navkar Mahamantra

At the World Navkar Mahamantra Day ceremony in Bhilwara, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde underscored that the 'Navkar Mahamantra' is not merely a hymn but a pillar of self-purification and spiritual practice rooted deeply in Indian culture.

The governor emphasized that this ancient and revered chant, based on non-violence, non-possession, and pluralism, offers a message of peace and prosperity. He insisted that its significance has grown in today's global climate, urging people to embrace its guiding principles.

Highlighting Jain traditions, Bagde noted the achievements of 'Tirthankaras' in overcoming inner vices for self-realization. State Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak echoed these sentiments, stressing the mantra's relevance amid contemporary conflicts, invoking Mahavira's message of 'live and let live.'