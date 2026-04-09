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Rajasthan Governor Highlights Spiritual Significance of Navkar Mahamantra

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde emphasized the spiritual and cultural importance of the Navkar Mahamantra during the World Navkar Mahamantra Day ceremony in Bhilwara. Highlighting its principles of non-violence and peace, he urged the adoption of these values amid global conflicts, underscoring Jainism's teachings for self-realization and conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:00 IST
Rajasthan Governor Highlights Spiritual Significance of Navkar Mahamantra
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At the World Navkar Mahamantra Day ceremony in Bhilwara, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde underscored that the 'Navkar Mahamantra' is not merely a hymn but a pillar of self-purification and spiritual practice rooted deeply in Indian culture.

The governor emphasized that this ancient and revered chant, based on non-violence, non-possession, and pluralism, offers a message of peace and prosperity. He insisted that its significance has grown in today's global climate, urging people to embrace its guiding principles.

Highlighting Jain traditions, Bagde noted the achievements of 'Tirthankaras' in overcoming inner vices for self-realization. State Cooperation Minister Gautam Kumar Dak echoed these sentiments, stressing the mantra's relevance amid contemporary conflicts, invoking Mahavira's message of 'live and let live.'

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