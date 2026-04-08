Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Horticulture

NITI Aayog has unveiled an ambitious mission titled 'Operation Golden Greens' to rejuvenate the horticultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost the exports of key products such as apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron. This initiative promises to overhaul the region's horticulture by implementing a carefully phased strategy.

The roadmap for this transformation includes five sub-missions focused on dry fruits, fresh fruits, vegetables, floriculture, and minor crops. Each sub-mission is designed to align with specific regional potentials while emphasizing improved infrastructure, quality enhancement, and stronger market connections. Implementation is planned in three phases spanning 2026 to 2047.

Noteworthy measures include establishing the Indian International Kashmir Saffron Park, enhancing domestic production in non-traditional areas, and fostering modern apple cultivation practices. These efforts aim to secure a global premium market position and build a competitive horticulture ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)