Left Menu

Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Horticulture

NITI Aayog has proposed 'Operation Golden Greens', a mission to revitalize Jammu & Kashmir's horticulture sector. The plan aims to boost exports of apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron through a phased strategy involving sub-missions for various crops, enhancing quality, productivity, and market linkages, and strengthening infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:36 IST
Operation Golden Greens: Transforming Jammu & Kashmir's Horticulture
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog has unveiled an ambitious mission titled 'Operation Golden Greens' to rejuvenate the horticultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir, aiming to boost the exports of key products such as apples, walnuts, almonds, and saffron. This initiative promises to overhaul the region's horticulture by implementing a carefully phased strategy.

The roadmap for this transformation includes five sub-missions focused on dry fruits, fresh fruits, vegetables, floriculture, and minor crops. Each sub-mission is designed to align with specific regional potentials while emphasizing improved infrastructure, quality enhancement, and stronger market connections. Implementation is planned in three phases spanning 2026 to 2047.

Noteworthy measures include establishing the Indian International Kashmir Saffron Park, enhancing domestic production in non-traditional areas, and fostering modern apple cultivation practices. These efforts aim to secure a global premium market position and build a competitive horticulture ecosystem in Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

Leadership Shift: Paraguay Appoints New Economy Minister

 Global
2
Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

Tragic Pipeline Accident in Uttar Pradesh Claims Lives of Two Labourers

 India
3
Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transition

Powering the Future: Unveiling India's Responsible Renewable Energy Transiti...

 India
4
Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

Defection Wave Bolsters Carney's Quest for Liberal Majority

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026