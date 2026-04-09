Pakka Limited Appoints Industry Veteran as India Business Head

Pakka Limited, a pioneer in regenerative packaging, has announced the strategic appointment of Mr. Mayank Jindal as India Business Head. His extensive 35-year career spans various leadership roles across the global pulp and paper industry, equipping him to steer Pakka's operational scale-up.

According to Mr. Jindal, joining Pakka is a 'natural next step' after working extensively in India and Southeast Asia. He emphasized the potential to produce sustainable packaging solutions to foster a cleaner environment while achieving global impact. Pakka's infrastructure supports these ambitions.

Group Lead Mr. Ved Krishna highlighted Jindal's hiring as pivotal to Pakka's growth ambitions, underlining the company's goal to establish itself as a leader in regenerative packaging worldwide. Pakka Limited continues to innovate through its compostable, bagasse-based packaging solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)