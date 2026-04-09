Left Menu

Pakka Limited Appoints Industry Veteran as India Business Head

Pakka Limited, a leader in regenerative packaging, has appointed Mr. Mayank Jindal as its India Business Head. With 35 years of experience in the pulp and paper industry, Jindal will enhance Pakka's operations to meet global demand. Pakka aims for global leadership in regenerative packaging within five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:41 IST
Pakka Limited Appoints Industry Veteran as India Business Head

Pakka Limited, a pioneer in regenerative packaging, has announced the strategic appointment of Mr. Mayank Jindal as India Business Head. His extensive 35-year career spans various leadership roles across the global pulp and paper industry, equipping him to steer Pakka's operational scale-up.

According to Mr. Jindal, joining Pakka is a 'natural next step' after working extensively in India and Southeast Asia. He emphasized the potential to produce sustainable packaging solutions to foster a cleaner environment while achieving global impact. Pakka's infrastructure supports these ambitions.

Group Lead Mr. Ved Krishna highlighted Jindal's hiring as pivotal to Pakka's growth ambitions, underlining the company's goal to establish itself as a leader in regenerative packaging worldwide. Pakka Limited continues to innovate through its compostable, bagasse-based packaging solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

Stock Market Tensions Rise Amid Mideast Ceasefire Uncertainty

 Global
2
Peaceful Polls: Dharmanagar By-Election Sees Strong Turnout

Peaceful Polls: Dharmanagar By-Election Sees Strong Turnout

 India
3
Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

Samrat Choudhary: The Awaited Rise to Bihar's Top Seat

 India
4
Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis

Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026