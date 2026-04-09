Crackdown on Global Loan Scam: Six Arrested by Delhi Police

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a major transnational cyber fraud syndicate responsible for duping individuals through fake loan applications. Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the scam, which primarily operated through rented UPI-linked QR codes and mule bank accounts.

The investigation, triggered by a suspicious bank account activity in Kapashera, led to the arrest of Nehal Babu, 23, and five accomplices. The police found these individuals involved in the illegal trafficking of funds to support fraudulent activities.

Foreign handlers, believed to be operating from Pakistan and Bangladesh using virtual numbers, were in liaison with the syndicate. The cheated funds were masked using cryptocurrency after being withdrawn in cash, complicating the money trail. The case ties at least seven previous complaints, with ongoing efforts to uncover additional victims.