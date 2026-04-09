Record Voter Turnout in Assam Elections: A Democratic Surge

An extraordinary 84.42% voter turnout was recorded in Assam's assembly elections, as polling concluded across all 126 constituencies. This turnout surpasses the 82.04% from the 2021 elections. The BJP-led NDA is fighting for a third consecutive term, while Congress seeks to regain control after a decade.

Dalgaon marked the highest voter turnout at an impressive 94.57%, whereas Amri had the lowest at 70.40%. A total of 722 candidates are competing in this decisive election, primarily featuring a head-to-head contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the Congress-led opposition bloc.

The election unfolded at 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts, with voting commencing at 7 AM and concluding at 5 PM. The electoral process in Assam reflects a robust display of democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)