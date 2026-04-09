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Record Voter Turnout in Assam Elections: A Democratic Surge

The voter turnout in Assam's assembly elections has set a new record, reaching 84.42% across 126 constituencies. This surpasses previous records, reflecting high public engagement as the BJP-led alliance seeks a third term and the Congress aims for a comeback. The highest turnout was recorded in Dalgaon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST
Record Voter Turnout in Assam Elections: A Democratic Surge
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An extraordinary 84.42% voter turnout was recorded in Assam's assembly elections, as polling concluded across all 126 constituencies. This turnout surpasses the 82.04% from the 2021 elections. The BJP-led NDA is fighting for a third consecutive term, while Congress seeks to regain control after a decade.

Dalgaon marked the highest voter turnout at an impressive 94.57%, whereas Amri had the lowest at 70.40%. A total of 722 candidates are competing in this decisive election, primarily featuring a head-to-head contest between the BJP-led ruling coalition and the Congress-led opposition bloc.

The election unfolded at 31,490 polling stations spread over 35 districts, with voting commencing at 7 AM and concluding at 5 PM. The electoral process in Assam reflects a robust display of democratic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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