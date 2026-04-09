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FICCI Report: Navigating the Economic Implications of West Asia Conflict

A FICCI report on the West Asia conflict emphasizes the need for India to seize opportunities to accelerate structural reforms for economic resilience. Key recommendations include emergency financing, GST inclusion for petroleum, energy security strategies, and diversifying supply chains to mitigate risks and maintain business continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST
FICCI Report: Navigating the Economic Implications of West Asia Conflict
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The Financial and Industrial Confederation of India (FICCI) has issued a report addressing the economic implications of the ongoing West Asia conflict, urging prompt action to mitigate immediate and long-term impacts across various sectors. The report identifies this crisis as an opportunity to accelerate necessary structural reforms to enhance India's economic resilience.

The recommendations emphasize emergency financing for MSMEs, advisories to handle force majeure in public procurements, and exploring the inclusion of petroleum products under the Goods and Services Tax (GST). By doing so, it aims to lower costs, improve supply chain efficiency, and foster industry competitiveness, according to the report.

FICCI also outlines critical strategies for energy security, advocating diversification of oil and gas sources, expansion of domestic infrastructure, and investment in renewable energies. Additionally, the report suggests diversifying supply chains and manufacturing clusters to reduce risk concentrations, while bolstering financial resilience and operational continuity through scenario-based planning and enhanced risk management protocols.

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