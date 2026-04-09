Rescue Mission Accomplished: 1,000 Tourists Saved from Sikkim's Landslide Chaos

Over 1,000 tourists trapped by landslides in Sikkim's Mangan district were successfully rescued, officials reported Thursday. The group had been stranded in Lachen since April 5. Led by Mangan District Collector Anant Jain, the operation involved coordination with the Army, BRO, 'Lachen Dzumsa', and tourism stakeholders.

To facilitate the evacuation, special arrangements for buses and tourist vehicles were made, transporting the tourists from Taram Chu to Chungthang and onward to Gangtok. Despite challenging weather conditions, the mission was described as a success due to a combination of teamwork and community spirit.

Sikkim Social Welfare Minister Samdup Lepcha, who was present during the operation's conclusion at Taram Chu, expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and the BRO. He also interacted with the evacuated tourists, wishing them well on their onward journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)