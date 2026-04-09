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Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Spark Mass Evacuations

Authorities initiated rigorous anti-sabotage operations following bomb threat emails sent to several schools. The situation involved coordinated efforts by bomb disposal squads, dog units, and police teams. This latest wave of intimidation follows a series of hoaxes in Punjab and Haryana, causing heightened anxiety among students and faculty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:37 IST
Schools on High Alert: Bomb Threats Spark Mass Evacuations
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Authorities have sprung into action after several schools were targeted with bomb threat emails on Thursday. Upon receipt, bomb disposal and dog squads, alongside police teams, were mobilized to ensure the safety of school premises.

These schools are undergoing thorough search and sanitization procedures to confirm the threats' validity, officials have indicated.

This latest alarm occurs amid a sequence of similar menacing emails that were dispatched in Punjab and Haryana recently, all of which were revealed as hoaxes post-investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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