Honoring Heroes: British Sikh Memorial Set to Inspire
The British Sikh Association has proposed a memorial in Southall, London, to honor Sikh contributions in the World Wars. Led by Lord Rami Ranger, the initiative aims to inspire pride and community cohesion. The site plans await approval, with hopes for a May decision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The British Sikh Association has lodged a planning application to construct a memorial in Southall, west London, honoring Sikhs who served in both World Wars.
Lord Rami Ranger spearheads the initiative, which hopes to inspire new generations by celebrating these historic contributions.
The memorial's proposal, set for Manor House Grounds, is pending Ealing Council's approval, expected in May.