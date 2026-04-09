Lalbagcha Raja Ganeshotsav Controversy: Rights Commission Urged to Dismiss Complaint

The Lalbagcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has appealed to the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission to reject a complaint accusing it of mistreating common devotees during the Ganesh festival. The festival, held annually in central Mumbai, draws millions of visitors, including celebrities and political figures, over its 10-day duration.

The complaint, submitted by lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra in 2025, criticizes preferential treatment for VIPs, claiming this led to misconduct such as thefts in crowded queues. The Mandal, however, contends the complaint refers to incidents from prior years and should be dismissed for being outdated.

In response, the police noted the area's intense crowding, registering nine offenses related to disorderly conduct in 2025. The Commission is set to review the case further on July 7, focusing on the logistical challenges of managing vast numbers of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)