Dominant Run: India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

In a remarkable display of skill and teamwork, India's Under-19 girls extended their unbeaten streak in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships regional qualifiers, held on Thursday. The team showcased dominance across multiple matches and secured three out of the four available team titles.

The Indian contingent won the Under-19 Girls, Under-15 Boys, and Under-15 Girls titles, emphasizing the country's depth in junior table tennis talent. Despite the absence of an Indian team in the Under-19 Boys category, Bangladesh emerged victorious following a heated contest.

India's commanding performances included 3-0 victories over Nepal, Maldives, and Bangladesh. With these wins, India secured the top position in the round-robin phase and qualification for the continental championships. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka clinched the second qualification spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)