Golf Legends Rally Behind Tiger Woods After Accident: A Supportive Chorus for the Master's Icon

Golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player have publicly expressed their support for fellow Masters champion Tiger Woods, who is missing this year's tournament following a car accident.

Woods, a five-time Masters winner, withdrew from the prestigious event after being arrested on charges related to driving under the influence. He entered a non-guilty plea. 'Golf needs him,' stated Nicklaus, recognizing Woods' significance to the sport after marking the opening of the 90th Masters at Augusta.

Gary Player highlighted the historic influence of Woods, emphasizing the importance of understanding his struggles, including pain management and his cultural impact on the sport, particularly for Black athletes worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)