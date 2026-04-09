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Germany Urges Diplomatic Solution in Middle East Crisis

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Germany's primary interest in reaching a diplomatic resolution to the Middle East crisis. In a recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, he urged immediate negotiations with Iran, highlighting the urgency of diplomatic efforts to defuse the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:20 IST
Germany Urges Diplomatic Solution in Middle East Crisis
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Germany's strong commitment to a diplomatic resolution of the Middle East crisis on Thursday.

During recent communications, he urged U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize negotiations with Iran, noting the urgency for dialogue amid escalating tensions.

Merz underscored the importance of diplomatic channels in resolving such international conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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