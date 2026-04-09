Father's Desperate Protest: Quest for Justice in Rajasthan

In a dramatic plea for justice, a man tried to set himself ablaze outside the Superintendent of Police's office in Ajmer on Thursday. This desperate act highlighted his frustration over alleged police inaction following his daughter's tragic death.

The daughter, an ITI student, reportedly died by suicide last November after being harassed by a youth. The grieving father alleges that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take appropriate action against the accused. His frustration reached a boiling point, leading to the attempted self-immolation.

Responding to the incident, Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala confirmed that a thorough investigation would be conducted. He assured that all aspects of the case and the father's accusations would be examined carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)