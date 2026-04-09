Left Menu

Father's Desperate Protest: Quest for Justice in Rajasthan

A man attempted self-immolation in Ajmer, Rajasthan, over alleged police inaction regarding his daughter's death. His daughter reportedly died by suicide after being harassed, and despite repeated complaints, no action was taken. The father demands justice, while police pledge to investigate the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:23 IST
Father's Desperate Protest: Quest for Justice in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic plea for justice, a man tried to set himself ablaze outside the Superintendent of Police's office in Ajmer on Thursday. This desperate act highlighted his frustration over alleged police inaction following his daughter's tragic death.

The daughter, an ITI student, reportedly died by suicide last November after being harassed by a youth. The grieving father alleges that despite repeated complaints, authorities have failed to take appropriate action against the accused. His frustration reached a boiling point, leading to the attempted self-immolation.

Responding to the incident, Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Agarwala confirmed that a thorough investigation would be conducted. He assured that all aspects of the case and the father's accusations would be examined carefully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fast-Tracking Cooperative Banking Reforms for Sustained Growth

Fast-Tracking Cooperative Banking Reforms for Sustained Growth

 India
2
Kandla Port Pioneers Green Shipping with Methanol Bunkering Breakthrough

Kandla Port Pioneers Green Shipping with Methanol Bunkering Breakthrough

 India
3
Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes

Heated West Bengal Campaign: Mamata and Modi Rally for Votes

 India
4
Lobbying Ties and National Security: The Chinese Firm's Rare Win in Washington

Lobbying Ties and National Security: The Chinese Firm's Rare Win in Washingt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026