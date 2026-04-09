Cannes 79: A World Stage for Cinematic Glories

The forthcoming 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to roll out the red carpet for a selection of films by acclaimed filmmakers such as Pawel Pawlikowski, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Pedro Almodovar. Scheduled from May 12-23, the festival revealed an impressive lineup focused on prominent global auteurs during a recent news briefing in Paris.

This year's festival will see 21 films compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or, including Pawlikowski's Cold War drama 'Fatherland,' Hamaguchi's French language debut 'Sudden,' and Almodovar's 'Bitter Christmas.' Notably, Cannes will showcase fewer Hollywood productions, with Ira Sachs' 'The Man I Love' being a standout exception.

In addition to the competition lineup, notable inclusions like Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord' and Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Sheep in the Box' promise to captivate audiences. Cannes will also feature Steven Soderbergh's 'John Lennon: The Last Interview' and Ron Howard's 'Avedon' in special screenings. The festival continues to highlight international cinema, maintaining its reputation as a cinematic launchpad.

(With inputs from agencies.)