Left Menu

Cannes 79: A World Stage for Cinematic Glories

The 79th Cannes Film Festival will premiere films by renowned directors like Pawel Pawlikowski, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Pedro Almodovar. With 21 films in competition, the festival remains a global platform for international cinema despite a sparse Hollywood presence. Opening with 'The Electric Kiss,' Cannes continues as a launchpad for Oscar hopefuls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:58 IST
Cannes 79: A World Stage for Cinematic Glories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The forthcoming 79th Cannes Film Festival is set to roll out the red carpet for a selection of films by acclaimed filmmakers such as Pawel Pawlikowski, Ryusuke Hamaguchi, and Pedro Almodovar. Scheduled from May 12-23, the festival revealed an impressive lineup focused on prominent global auteurs during a recent news briefing in Paris.

This year's festival will see 21 films compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or, including Pawlikowski's Cold War drama 'Fatherland,' Hamaguchi's French language debut 'Sudden,' and Almodovar's 'Bitter Christmas.' Notably, Cannes will showcase fewer Hollywood productions, with Ira Sachs' 'The Man I Love' being a standout exception.

In addition to the competition lineup, notable inclusions like Cristian Mungiu's 'Fjord' and Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Sheep in the Box' promise to captivate audiences. Cannes will also feature Steven Soderbergh's 'John Lennon: The Last Interview' and Ron Howard's 'Avedon' in special screenings. The festival continues to highlight international cinema, maintaining its reputation as a cinematic launchpad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

Panic in Punjab: Schools Face Fresh Wave of Bomb Threat Hoaxes

 India
2
Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly Elections

Assam, Kerala, Puducherry Witness Massive Turnout in High-Stakes Assembly El...

 India
3
Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

Voting Rights Struggle: Injured Voter Faces Challenge at Kerala Polls

 India
4
Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

Amazon Now: Revolutionizing Quick Commerce with Ultra-Fast Delivery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026