Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at poll rally insult to Hindu beliefs, dangerous for social harmony: Assam BJP.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks at poll rally insult to Hindu beliefs, dangerous for social harmony: Assam BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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