Free Access: Government Journals Available on WAVES OTT

The Indian government has taken a significant step to democratize access to information, announcing that its flagship journals, including Yojana, Kurukshetra, Aajkal, and Bal Bharati, along with Employment News, are now available free of charge on Prasar Bharati's WAVES OTT platform.

These monthly publications, renowned for their in-depth coverage of socio-economic issues and rural development, are aimed at educating readers nationwide. Additionally, a collection of 227 e-books, including the notable Bharat Year Book, is accessible for free, with plans to add 300 more titles at nominal prices by April.

Moreover, physical copies of these publications can be purchased through the WAVES platform, ensuring availability even in rural areas via the CSC Grameen eStore. This comprehensive initiative highlights the Division's commitment to leveraging digital channels for broader reach and reader convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)