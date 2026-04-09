'Gyan Bharatam Mission' Boosts Bihar's Manuscript Digitisation Initiative

The Chief Secretary of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit, has called upon senior officials to expedite the digitisation of manuscripts by forming district-level committees under the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'. This initiative, launched by the central government last year, seeks to preserve rare manuscripts housed in various institutions.

A high-level review meeting held in Patna emphasized the importance of cataloguing manuscripts swiftly. Amrit highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts with universities, museums, and private collectors, urging district magistrates to review progress regularly.

Bihar, ranked fourth in the country with 471,802 manuscripts, is leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to create a digital repository. Institutions such as the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara and the Khudabakhsh Oriental Public Library play pivotal roles in this preservation mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)