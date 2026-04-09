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'Gyan Bharatam Mission' Boosts Bihar's Manuscript Digitisation Initiative

Bihar's Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit urges district-level reviews to advance the manuscript digitisation drive under 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'. The initiative, launched by the central government, focuses on cataloguing rare texts while encouraging collaboration with educational and cultural institutions. Bihar houses over 471,000 manuscripts, with technology aiding their preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:06 IST
'Gyan Bharatam Mission' Boosts Bihar's Manuscript Digitisation Initiative
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The Chief Secretary of Bihar, Pratyaya Amrit, has called upon senior officials to expedite the digitisation of manuscripts by forming district-level committees under the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'. This initiative, launched by the central government last year, seeks to preserve rare manuscripts housed in various institutions.

A high-level review meeting held in Patna emphasized the importance of cataloguing manuscripts swiftly. Amrit highlighted the necessity of collaborative efforts with universities, museums, and private collectors, urging district magistrates to review progress regularly.

Bihar, ranked fourth in the country with 471,802 manuscripts, is leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud technologies to create a digital repository. Institutions such as the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara and the Khudabakhsh Oriental Public Library play pivotal roles in this preservation mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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