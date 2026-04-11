Fire Forces Postponement of FC Thun vs Basel Match

A fire has forced the postponement of a crucial Swiss Super League matchup between FC Thun and FC Basel, originally scheduled for Saturday. The incident, which occurred late Friday, centered on a blaze that destroyed the first-team dressing-room area at St. Jakob-Park.

FC Basel announced that the fire inflicted significant damage to kits, boots, and various medical and technical equipment, rendering them unusable for the game. Despite the extent of the damage, there were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The league has sanctioned the postponement and plans to reschedule the match for a later date. Currently, Basel sits fourth in the league standings, trailing behind leaders FC Thun by 18 points.

(With inputs from agencies.)