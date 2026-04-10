Left Menu

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Nyomica

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce the birth of their daughter, Nyomica Hooda. The couple revealed the news on Instagram, sharing heartfelt expressions of their joy and love for their newborn. Randeep and Lin, who married in 2023, celebrate this new addition to their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Nyomica
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming announcement, actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram introduced their newborn daughter, Nyomica Hooda, to the world.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday, sharing endearing images and heartfelt messages. 'A new centre to our world,' Randeep wrote, describing his daughter as 'Divine Grace, Freedom, and limitless like the sky.'

The actors, who married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in 2023, joyously welcomed Nyomica into their family on March 10, heralding a future filled with love and happiness.

TRENDING

1
Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns: Sources.

Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, r...

 India
2
Djibouti's Presidential Election: Stability or Democratic Backsliding?

Djibouti's Presidential Election: Stability or Democratic Backsliding?

 Somalia
3
Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win

Rishabh Pant's Performance Raises Eyebrows Amid LSG's Thrilling Win

 India
4
Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospitals for their ''complete indifference'' and ''insensitive approach''.

Ghaziabad rape-murder of minor: SC lambasts state police and private hospita...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026