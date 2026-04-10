Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Nyomica
Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announce the birth of their daughter, Nyomica Hooda. The couple revealed the news on Instagram, sharing heartfelt expressions of their joy and love for their newborn. Randeep and Lin, who married in 2023, celebrate this new addition to their lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming announcement, actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram introduced their newborn daughter, Nyomica Hooda, to the world.
The couple took to Instagram on Friday, sharing endearing images and heartfelt messages. 'A new centre to our world,' Randeep wrote, describing his daughter as 'Divine Grace, Freedom, and limitless like the sky.'
The actors, who married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in 2023, joyously welcomed Nyomica into their family on March 10, heralding a future filled with love and happiness.