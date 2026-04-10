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Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, a long-time Deep Purple fan, welcomed the legendary rock band with admiration at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo. Sharing her personal history with their music, Takaichi expressed her deep respect for their contributions to rock history while balancing her political responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:06 IST
Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office
Sanae Takaichi
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a delightful break from her demanding schedule, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warmly welcomed the iconic British rock band Deep Purple at her Tokyo office. Known for her affinity for hard rock and heavy metal, Takaichi greeted the band members with open arms and expressed her lifelong admiration for their music.

The Prime Minister shared anecdotes from her youth, highlighting her transition from keyboardist in a Deep Purple cover band to a dedicated drummer during her university years. Her encounter included gifting drummer Ian Paice with TAMA drumsticks she had signed, solidifying their shared connection as drummers.

While celebrating the band's cultural impact, Takaichi also addressed her official duties, underscoring the importance of cultural content in her government's growth strategy. Despite facing diplomatic challenges and domestic issues, she emphasized her respect for the band's legendary status and wished them a successful tour in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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