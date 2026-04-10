Deep Purple Rocks Tokyo: A Heartwarming Exchange at Japan's Prime Minister's Office

In a delightful break from her demanding schedule, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warmly welcomed the iconic British rock band Deep Purple at her Tokyo office. Known for her affinity for hard rock and heavy metal, Takaichi greeted the band members with open arms and expressed her lifelong admiration for their music.

The Prime Minister shared anecdotes from her youth, highlighting her transition from keyboardist in a Deep Purple cover band to a dedicated drummer during her university years. Her encounter included gifting drummer Ian Paice with TAMA drumsticks she had signed, solidifying their shared connection as drummers.

While celebrating the band's cultural impact, Takaichi also addressed her official duties, underscoring the importance of cultural content in her government's growth strategy. Despite facing diplomatic challenges and domestic issues, she emphasized her respect for the band's legendary status and wished them a successful tour in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)