Eve Hewson Gears Up for High-Speed Adventure in 'Isle of Man'

Irish actress Eve Hewson is set to star in Amazon MGM Studios' upcoming film 'Isle of Man', joining forces with Hollywood star Channing Tatum. Directed by Reid Carolin, the thriller is co-produced by Tatum's Free Association, Brad Pitt's Plan B, and Entertainment 360's Guymon Casady.

The film is a high-octane racing drama centered around the famed Isle of Man Tourist Trophy motorcycle races known for their challenging courses and intense competition. While further details of the project remain closely guarded, the anticipation is building among racing and film enthusiasts alike.

Hewson, who rose to prominence with her role as Nurse Lucy Elkins in the Cinemax series 'The Knick', continues to make waves in the industry. Fans are also looking forward to seeing her in Steven Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day', hitting theaters on June 12.