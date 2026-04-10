Michael J. Fox Clears the Air: Alive, Well, and Joking After CNN Error

Hollywood star Michael J. Fox, known for his roles in 'Family Ties' and 'Back to the Future,' has humorously addressed false reports of his demise after CNN erroneously aired a tribute video titled 'Remembering the Life of Michael J. Fox.' The segment, swiftly retracted, spurred a light-hearted response from the actor.

In a post on Threads, Fox shared humorous options for coping with misinformation about his death, writing, "How do you react when you turn on the TV and CNN is reporting your death?" His suggestions included calling a concerned yet reassuring spouse or switching news channels. CNN has since apologized for the mistake, citing technical errors for the premature broadcast.

The tribute, which featured highlights of Fox's career and his advocacy for Parkinson's research, brought attention to his enduring impact beyond entertainment. Despite the scare, Fox's spokesperson confirmed he is in good health, recently participating in public events like PaleyFest in Los Angeles, where he remains vocal about living with Parkinson's.