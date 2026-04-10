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Cambodia's King Sihamoni Undergoing Cancer Treatment in China

King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia has announced that he has prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment in China. Diagnosed during a medical checkup in Beijing, the 72-year-old monarch refrained from detailing the seriousness of his condition. Prostate cancer is typically treatable if caught early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:08 IST
Cambodia's King Sihamoni Undergoing Cancer Treatment in China
King Norodom Sihamoni

In a significant announcement, Cambodia's monarch King Norodom Sihamoni has disclosed his battle with prostate cancer. The revelation came through a statement via his Facebook page and the Cambodian state news agency AKP.

The 72-year-old king, who holds a largely ceremonial role, is receiving medical treatment in China following a diagnosis during a checkup in Beijing. The statement did not disclose the severity of his condition, although early detection generally allows for successful treatment. Prostate cancer is a common condition among men, with the American Cancer Society noting a diagnosis in about one in eight men during their lifetime.

King Sihamoni, known for his previous career as a ballet dancer and diplomat, ascended to the throne in 2004 following his father's abdication. His father, King Norodom Sihanouk, also battled prostate cancer and received treatment in China before passing away in 2012.

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