Exploring Identity Through Global Journeys: Pallavi Aiyar's 'Travels in the Other Place'
Pallavi Aiyar's latest book, 'Travels in the Other Place: Pursuing the Self in Eight Acts,' launched recently, is a blend of memoirs, philosophy, and travel narratives. It reflects her personal journey and professional life, capturing a foreign correspondent's introspection on identity, belonging, and global experiences.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:28 IST
- Country:
- China
Indian author and journalist Pallavi Aiyar has unveiled her latest book, 'Travels in the Other Place: Pursuing the Self in Eight Acts,' at a recent event.
This work intricately combines her memoirs with philosophy and travel writing to reflect on identity and belonging.
Spanning decades and continents, it offers a personal yet universal lens into life experiences across shifting geographies.
(With inputs from agencies.)