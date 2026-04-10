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Exploring Identity Through Global Journeys: Pallavi Aiyar's 'Travels in the Other Place'

Pallavi Aiyar's latest book, 'Travels in the Other Place: Pursuing the Self in Eight Acts,' launched recently, is a blend of memoirs, philosophy, and travel narratives. It reflects her personal journey and professional life, capturing a foreign correspondent's introspection on identity, belonging, and global experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:28 IST
Exploring Identity Through Global Journeys: Pallavi Aiyar's 'Travels in the Other Place'
  • Country:
  • China

Indian author and journalist Pallavi Aiyar has unveiled her latest book, 'Travels in the Other Place: Pursuing the Self in Eight Acts,' at a recent event.

This work intricately combines her memoirs with philosophy and travel writing to reflect on identity and belonging.

Spanning decades and continents, it offers a personal yet universal lens into life experiences across shifting geographies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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