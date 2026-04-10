TAG Heuer's Grand Entrance: New Franchise Boutique at DLF Mall of India

DLF Mall of India has unveiled TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company. Spanning 517 square feet, the new retail space showcases the iconic collections of the renowned Swiss watchmaker.

This move is part of DLF's strategy to strengthen its position as a go-to destination for premium brands, reflecting the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers seeking luxury and innovation. TAG Heuer's entry at DLF Mall of India marks a pivotal moment in the brand's Indian expansion.

Responding to the rising demand for fine watchmaking, TAG Heuer's boutique offers an immersive experience with its Carrera, Monaco, Aquaracer, Formula 1, and Link collections. This development aligns with the surge in India's affluent consumer base, marking a new chapter in luxury retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)