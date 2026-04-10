Left Menu

TAG Heuer's Grand Entrance: New Franchise Boutique at DLF Mall of India

DLF Mall of India welcomes TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company. This represents a significant expansion for TAG Heuer in India, enhancing the mall's premium offerings. The boutique showcases iconic TAG Heuer collections and aims to cater to the growing luxury watch market in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:56 IST
TAG Heuer's Grand Entrance: New Franchise Boutique at DLF Mall of India
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Mall of India has unveiled TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in partnership with Kapoor Watch Company. Spanning 517 square feet, the new retail space showcases the iconic collections of the renowned Swiss watchmaker.

This move is part of DLF's strategy to strengthen its position as a go-to destination for premium brands, reflecting the evolving aspirations of Indian consumers seeking luxury and innovation. TAG Heuer's entry at DLF Mall of India marks a pivotal moment in the brand's Indian expansion.

Responding to the rising demand for fine watchmaking, TAG Heuer's boutique offers an immersive experience with its Carrera, Monaco, Aquaracer, Formula 1, and Link collections. This development aligns with the surge in India's affluent consumer base, marking a new chapter in luxury retail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

Ashiana Housing's Landmark Land Acquisition for Senior Living in Pune

 India
2
Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

Historic Khan Market Restaurants Get Court Approval Sans Fire NOC

 India
3
Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

Delhi's Microchipping Revolution: Stray Dogs Get a Digital Identity

 India
4
RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

RBI Proposes Transparent Asset-Based Framework for Upper Layer NBFCs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026