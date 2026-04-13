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Noida Protests Disrupt Traffic: Hosiery Workers Demand Fair Wages

Noida Link Road near Chilla Border was blocked amid protests by hosiery workers seeking higher wages, causing severe traffic disruptions. The demonstrations, marked by stone-pelting and property damage, led the Delhi Traffic Police to advise alternate routes. Heavy police presence aims to control the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 13:16 IST
Noida Protests Disrupt Traffic: Hosiery Workers Demand Fair Wages
Traffic congestion at DND Flyway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant disruption to daily commuters, the Noida Link Road from Chilla Border in Delhi has been blocked due to ongoing protests by workers from the Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida. The Delhi Traffic Police reported on Monday that the demonstrations have resulted in severe traffic congestion.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to social media platform X to inform the public about the situation, stating, "Traffic at Noida is severely affected due to the ongoing agitation by workers from private factories. They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi)." Commuters are urged to plan their journeys using routes such as the DND or NH 24-Kondli Bridge to bypass the affected area.

Protesters, demanding increased wages, have turned the demonstration violent, reportedly vandalizing vehicles and engaging in stone-pelting during confrontations with police forces. In response, a significant police presence has been mobilized to manage and diffuse tensions at the protest site. The protests highlight ongoing labor disputes, with recent discussions held by the District Magistrate of Noida focusing on enhancing worker rights and safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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