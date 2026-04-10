Heritage Battle: The Tale of Bhojshala's Contested Legacy

The heritage site known as the Bhojshala complex is at the heart of a significant legal battle before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. On Friday, a petitioner argued that the complex is historically a temple dedicated to the goddess Saraswati, established by Raja Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty.

The petition underlines a demand to retrieve a Saraswati idol, currently housed in a London museum, and have it reinstalled at Bhojshala. Contrarily, the site is also recognized as the Kamal Maula mosque and is under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India.

As legal proceedings unfold, further arguments are anticipated regarding ownership and religious rights involving the complex. The court has slated its next hearing for April 15, where these intricate historical and religious claims will continue to be deliberated.