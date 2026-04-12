Trump's Bold Claim: 'Civilization Will Die' and Its Impact on Iran Talks

In a controversial statement, former US President Donald Trump claimed his remarks about the demise of 'civilisation' compelled Iran to engage in peace talks that have since collapsed. Trump anticipates that Iran will eventually return and meet US expectations.

The breakdown in negotiations, held in Islamabad and led by Vice President J D Vance, leaves a two-week ceasefire fragile and global energy markets unstable. Both sides blame each other for the failed discussions.

Trump's aggressive stance, including demands for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, highlights ongoing tensions over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The world watches as uncertainty looms over potential US military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)