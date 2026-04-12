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Madurai's Strong Response: A Political Shift Over Cultural Insults

BJP National President Nitin Nabin criticized Tamil Nadu's leadership for remarks against 'Sanatana Dharma' and Hindu culture. He expressed confidence that public sentiment, driven by perceived corruption and religious insults, will lead to a change in governance, favoring the NDA over the current DMK administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:03 IST
Madurai's Strong Response: A Political Shift Over Cultural Insults
Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National President Nitin Nabin has asserted that the people of Madurai will retaliate against Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi for allegedly disrespecting 'Sanatana Dharma' and Hindu culture.

Speaking to PTI at a roadshow, Nabin warned that public anger, especially among the religious community, will lead to political consequences for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Emphasizing a potential shift in political dynamics, Nabin highlighted issues like corruption and rising unemployment while accusing the DMK government of neglecting development and being complicit in the state's drug trade.

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