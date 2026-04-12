Madurai's Strong Response: A Political Shift Over Cultural Insults

BJP National President Nitin Nabin has asserted that the people of Madurai will retaliate against Chief Minister M K Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi for allegedly disrespecting 'Sanatana Dharma' and Hindu culture.

Speaking to PTI at a roadshow, Nabin warned that public anger, especially among the religious community, will lead to political consequences for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Emphasizing a potential shift in political dynamics, Nabin highlighted issues like corruption and rising unemployment while accusing the DMK government of neglecting development and being complicit in the state's drug trade.