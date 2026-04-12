Bengal Artistes Demand Safety Reforms After Tragic Drowning

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum declared on Sunday that its members would abstain from collaborating with the producers of the tele-drama 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' until they prove their innocence in relation to an actor's tragic drowning incident. The forum emphasized the dire need for enhanced safety measures during shooting.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, a prominent forum member, reported that the majority supports the decision to refrain from working with the producers, highlighting pervasive concerns about safety. The community remains shaken by the death of actor Rahul Banerjee, who drowned while filming at Talsari beach.

The forum, while asserting it does not endorse a full boycott, insists on substantial safety reforms in all film and television productions. Entertainment entities have been urged to develop secure operational protocols within 15 days. Investigations by Odisha and West Bengal police are underway, following complaints from both the actors' forum and Banerjee's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)