Left Menu

Bengal Artistes Demand Safety Reforms After Tragic Drowning

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum announced a decision not to collaborate with the producers of 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' after an actor drowned. Ensuring improved safety measures is now a priority. The forum calls for producers to prove their innocence and establish better safety arrangements for future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 22:07 IST
Bengal Artistes Demand Safety Reforms After Tragic Drowning
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum declared on Sunday that its members would abstain from collaborating with the producers of the tele-drama 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' until they prove their innocence in relation to an actor's tragic drowning incident. The forum emphasized the dire need for enhanced safety measures during shooting.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, a prominent forum member, reported that the majority supports the decision to refrain from working with the producers, highlighting pervasive concerns about safety. The community remains shaken by the death of actor Rahul Banerjee, who drowned while filming at Talsari beach.

The forum, while asserting it does not endorse a full boycott, insists on substantial safety reforms in all film and television productions. Entertainment entities have been urged to develop secure operational protocols within 15 days. Investigations by Odisha and West Bengal police are underway, following complaints from both the actors' forum and Banerjee's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Massive BJP Scheme to Topple TMC

 India
2
Trump's Oil Gamble: High Stakes and Political Fallout

Trump's Oil Gamble: High Stakes and Political Fallout

 Global
3
Thrills and Deals: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

Thrills and Deals: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

 Global
4
Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Modi's Landmark Visit to Transform Uttarakhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026