Bengal Artistes Demand Safety Reforms After Tragic Drowning
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum announced a decision not to collaborate with the producers of 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' after an actor drowned. Ensuring improved safety measures is now a priority. The forum calls for producers to prove their innocence and establish better safety arrangements for future projects.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists' Forum declared on Sunday that its members would abstain from collaborating with the producers of the tele-drama 'Bhole Baba Par Karega' until they prove their innocence in relation to an actor's tragic drowning incident. The forum emphasized the dire need for enhanced safety measures during shooting.
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, a prominent forum member, reported that the majority supports the decision to refrain from working with the producers, highlighting pervasive concerns about safety. The community remains shaken by the death of actor Rahul Banerjee, who drowned while filming at Talsari beach.
The forum, while asserting it does not endorse a full boycott, insists on substantial safety reforms in all film and television productions. Entertainment entities have been urged to develop secure operational protocols within 15 days. Investigations by Odisha and West Bengal police are underway, following complaints from both the actors' forum and Banerjee's family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Driving Safety Forward: Telangana's Commitment to Road Safety and Police Initiatives
Tragic Drowning Sparks Investigation and Raises Questions
Maharashtra Tightens School Transport Safety Regulations
Delhi Traffic Advisory Sparks Awareness as Delhi Metro Launches Safety Campaign
Tragedy on the Yamuna: Safety Lapses Lead to Boat Capsizing