The Battle for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Change

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique on West Bengal's ruling TMC at a rally in Bankura district, urging voters to embrace a 'double-engine' BJP government. He accused TMC of appeasement politics, threatening the region's Hindu identity.

Adityanath drew parallels between the development under his BJP-led government in UP and the lagging growth in Bengal under TMC leadership. He emphasized the restoration of law and order in UP, expressing determination to replicate this success in Bengal.

The Chief Minister condemned alleged atrocities against BJP workers and criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence on attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. He vowed the BJP would safeguard Bengal's inclusive character and better support the state's farmers, if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)