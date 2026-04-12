Left Menu

The Battle for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Change

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the TMC's policies in West Bengal, urging citizens to vote for a 'double-engine' BJP government. He accused TMC of undermining Hindu identity and neglecting development. Adityanath highlighted BJP's achievements in UP and promised similar progress for Bengal under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonamukhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:25 IST
The Battle for Bengal: Yogi Adityanath's Call for Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique on West Bengal's ruling TMC at a rally in Bankura district, urging voters to embrace a 'double-engine' BJP government. He accused TMC of appeasement politics, threatening the region's Hindu identity.

Adityanath drew parallels between the development under his BJP-led government in UP and the lagging growth in Bengal under TMC leadership. He emphasized the restoration of law and order in UP, expressing determination to replicate this success in Bengal.

The Chief Minister condemned alleged atrocities against BJP workers and criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence on attacks against minority Hindus in Bangladesh. He vowed the BJP would safeguard Bengal's inclusive character and better support the state's farmers, if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

Australia Strengthens Ties with Asian Allies for Fuel Security

 Australia
2
Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

Australia and U.S. Bolster Critical Minerals Venture with Historic Funding

 Australia
3
Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

Fuel Fury: Ireland's Unyielding Battle for Affordable Energy

 United Kingdom
4
Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of the Same?

Geordin Hill-Lewis Leads the Democratic Alliance: A New Chapter or More of t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cambodia’s STEM Gender Gap Persists Despite Rising Female Education Levels

ADB Study Shows Manufacturing Still Powers Growth in Developing Nations

Why gender pay gaps still exist in government jobs despite structured pay systems

Study Finds Rural Portugal Has Stronger Start-Up Potential Than Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026