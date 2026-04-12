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BJP Sets Stage for New Bihar Leadership as Nitish Kumar Moves to Rajya Sabha

The BJP has appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for electing its legislative party leader in Bihar, following the transition of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to the Rajya Sabha. The new Bihar government is expected after April 13, with the BJP playing a key role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:19 IST
BJP Sets Stage for New Bihar Leadership as Nitish Kumar Moves to Rajya Sabha
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a significant step in Bihar's political dynamics by appointing Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of its legislative party leader.

This development follows former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha, marking an essential transition in the state's leadership. The appointment aims to streamline the process of forming a new government, likely to occur after April 13, with the BJP playing a pivotal role.

The BJP's Parliamentary Board announced Chouhan's appointment, highlighting the party's strategic involvement in orchestrating the leadership change. While Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is seen as a potential candidate for the Chief Minister's role, the final decision hinges on the NDA legislature meeting yet to be scheduled.

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