Easter Truce Shattered: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

On Sunday, allegations flew as Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire, violating the pause meant to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

Despite the intended peace, conflicts erupted again, marked by over a thousand reported drone and shelling attacks exchanged between the warring nations.

Casualties were cited on both sides, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Officials from both countries continued to dispute each other's claims of who initiated the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)