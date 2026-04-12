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Easter Truce Shattered: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations

Russia and Ukraine accused each other of violating a 32-hour ceasefire marking Orthodox Easter, with both sides reporting drone and shelling attacks. Russia claimed humanitarian motives for the ceasefire, but violence resumed with civilian casualties reported on both sides. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy agreed to the temporary truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:22 IST
Easter Truce Shattered: Russia and Ukraine Exchange Accusations
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On Sunday, allegations flew as Russia and Ukraine accused each other of breaching the 32-hour ceasefire, violating the pause meant to celebrate Orthodox Easter.

Despite the intended peace, conflicts erupted again, marked by over a thousand reported drone and shelling attacks exchanged between the warring nations.

Casualties were cited on both sides, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis. Officials from both countries continued to dispute each other's claims of who initiated the breach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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