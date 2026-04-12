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A Legacy of Melodies: Remembering Asha Bhosle

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, passed away at 92. Leaders and admirers expressed condolences, highlighting her enduring legacy in the Indian music industry. Renowned for her soulful voice, she leaves behind a treasure of melodies that will inspire future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 16:25 IST
A Legacy of Melodies: Remembering Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Asha Bhosle, the celebrated playback singer known as the 'Nightingale of Melody,' who died at 92 in Mumbai. Her melodies, he noted, will continue to inspire music lovers globally.

Recognized for her Padma Vibhushan award and a career spanning generations, her death signifies the end of a remarkable era in Indian music, according to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who paid tribute to her legacy on social media.

Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja also honored Bhosle's rich contribution to Indian music, emphasizing her unique vocal artistry that enriched cultural heritage. Leaders and fans extend their condolences to her family, celebrating a life that touched millions through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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