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Royal Rift: Courtroom Drama Imperils Sentebale's Stature

Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso to support HIV-affected youth in Africa, is suing Harry for defamation after he resigned as patron. Disagreements over fundraising strategies and accusations of misconduct have led to public and legal disputes, risking the charity's reputation and mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:48 IST
Royal Rift: Courtroom Drama Imperils Sentebale's Stature
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Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, faces turmoil following the resignation of Harry as patron. This departure has escalated to defamation proceedings against him by the charity itself, which was initially established in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

The legal drama, filed in London's High Court, stems from disagreements about the charity's fundraising strategies and internal conflicts. Prince Harry and his associate Mark Dyer are central figures in this unfolding saga, accused of libel or slander as disputes with board chair Sophie Chandauka have eroded relationships within the charity.

The Charity Commission for England and Wales criticized both parties for handling the matter publicly, subsequently damaging Sentebale's reputation and risking its critical mission of supporting young people with HIV in Botswana and Lesotho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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